Gopalpur/Berhampur: The police arrested four more persons from Rajasthan in the sensational kidnapping and murder case of land dealer Sudhir Patra, two of which were injured in a police encounter late Monday night in Ganjam district, police said Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ranjan Mallik of Naugaon under Badagad police limits, Saroj Panda of Sikiri village under Hinjili police station area, Mukesh Sahu of Kabisuryanagar and Sumit Singh of Surat in Gujarat.

Out of the four, Ranjan and Saroj were injured in the police encounter and are currently undergoing treatment under police custody at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. According to police, all four accused have been absconding since the murder of Sudhir Patra.

A police team tracked them down and apprehended them in Rajasthan. After producing them before a local court there, the accused were being brought to Odisha on transit remand. Police said the accused were being transported in two vehicles.

Around midnight Monday, near Ratanpur road under Berhampur Sadar police station limits, Ranjan and Saroj asked police to stop the vehicle so they could relieve themselves. Police alleged that the two then pushed the escorting officers, snatched a firearm and tried to flee. They also allegedly opened fire at the police team.

In retaliation, police fired at the duo and overpowered them. While Saroj sustained a bullet injury below his left knee, Ranjan was shot below his right knee. An SI was also injured in the exchange of fire. A separate case has been registered at Sadar police station under Case No. 312/26 for allegedly attacking the police team.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M. said both accused were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police described Saroj Panda as an inter-state criminal. Cases related to ganja trafficking are pending against Panda in Surat. He also has an attempt-to-murder case in Ahmedabad and another criminal case against him in Ganjam.

Similarly, Ranjan has a murder case against him in Ahmedabad. While both were out on bail, they allegedly abducted Sudhir from the Gopalpur police station area and murdered him over a dispute involving Rs 2 crore ransom demand. Later, in an attempt to destroy evidence, the accused dumped the body in a forest near Sorada and fled.

Two other associates, Mukesh and Sumit, are also accused in a murder case in Surat. Both were out on bail when they became involved in Sudhir’s abduction and murder. Police said the investigation is still underway and the charge sheet will be filed in court soon.

Earlier, police had arrested nine persons in connection with the case, including Sudhir’s niece and nephew. With the latest arrests, the number of accused held in the case rose to 13.