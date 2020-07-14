Bhubaneswar: Gram Vikas High School at Kankia in Ganjam has been selected as Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) School for two consecutive months – May and June 2020.

The school has featured in top 5 schools of Odisha and top 150 schools of the country out of over 5,000 operational ATLs in India, as per a list released by ‘Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog’.

The list of ATL Schools is released on the basis of innovative projects undertaken by the students, quarterly reports submitted to the Atal Innovation Mission, and the regular updating on ATL dashboard and social media pages.

Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro had inaugurated the Atal Tinkering Lab in Gram Vikas High School, Kankia, in January this year. The school has received a monetary support of Rs 20 lakh from ‘Atal Innovation Mission’, a flagship program of the Niti Aayog, Government of India.

With the help of the money received, the school has established an ATL that is fostering curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds; and inculcating skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning, physical computing among others.

“The establishment of ATL has introduced our students to a new realm of knowledge-domain, a new dimension of scientific learning, a place to self-satisfy one’s queries and curiosities, to address their questions themselves,” said the school authorities. It is helping the students in developing a culture of curiosities in their learning process. The subject of science is no more confined to classrooms teaching alone. Children can now experience things and experiment scientific ideas in the ATL Lab.

The teaching of science is no more dependent on the conventional classroom lectures on merely the theoretical concepts of the subject of science. It has now got a practical touch. The students are now translating the theory of science they learn in the classrooms into actions. “Our school has been tirelessly working towards inculcating innovative and scientific skills in our students,” the authorities added.

The ‘Gram Vikas High School’ has around 500 students, primarily consisting of children from the tribal communities.