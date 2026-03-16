Ganjam: Ganjam Superintendent of Police Suvendu Kumar Patra Sunday led a massive cleanliness drive under the Community Policing Programme to ensure a pollution-free environment for Olive Ridley turtles’ mass nesting and raise awareness about plastic waste management among the public.

Thousands of Olive Ridley turtles began their mass nesting Sunday morning along the Rushikulya rookery. Patra, along with personnel from Chhatrapur police station, collected plastic, polythene waste and bottles in and around Tampara Lake near Chhatrapur.

SDPO Chandan Kumar Ghadei, Chhatrapur IIC Sabyasachi Malla and other police officials also carried out an extensive cleanliness drive at Tampara Lake.

Similarly, following instructions from the district police chief, officials from Ganjam PS led by IIC Sumitra Patra, Rambha PS led by Kumar Muduli, Marine PS and Humma outpost participated in cleanup drives at Aryapalli Beach, Bateswar Temple Beach, Gokharkuda Beach, Haripur Beach and Chilika Lake under the programme.