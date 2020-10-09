Berhampur: A man who had sustained grievous injuries in October 6 steam pipe explosion at Grasim Industries Ltd in Ganjam passed away Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sankar Raul (32) from Ganjam town.

Raul breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment.

Sources said, four employees including an engineer had sustained burn injuries in the steam pipe explosion at Grasim Industries Ltd. During the explosion, the employees were working at the factory.

Out of the four, Raul had sustained 90 per cent burn injuries. All the injured were rushed to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur. Later, one of them had been shifted to Bhubaneswar after his condition worsened.

Meanwhile, other employees of the company had staged a protest in front of the company’s gate accusing the firm of not taking any safety measures for the employees during work. They had also accused the company authorities of delay in calling an ambulance after the mishap.

