Berhampur: The parents of a 15-year-old boy, who died at his residence in Ganjam district Thursday, have donated his eyes.

The eyes of Ashutosh, who was a Class X student, were donated to the eye bank in the MKCG Medical College and Hospital after the members of the Friends Helping Club persuaded them.

A team of doctors from the eye department of the medical college rushed to his house and removed the cornea of the teenager. The corneas will be transplanted to two persons who will get their visions, doctor Prative Behera said.

“We took this step to keep my son alive,” said Prabhat Panigrahy, the father of the deceased.

“At least two people will be able to see the light with their eyes,” said his grandfather Satya Narayan Panigrahy, a retired government employee.

PTI