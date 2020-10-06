Ganjam: Three workers and an engineer were injured critically in a mishap that took place at the chemical unit of Grasim Industries in the district Tuesday morning.

The injured was identified as Shankar Roul (32), S Baideswar (25), K Benu Pani Reddy (35) and Abhisekh Pal, who is an engineer. The injured men were initially rushed to Chhatrapur government hospital and then were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Back at company premises, the contractual workers staged a demonstration. Alleging that ambulance arrived late and it was devoid of basic facilities, the agitating workers demanded compensation for the family members of the victims.

According to a source, the injured workers and the engineer along with some others were working in the company’s hydrochloric acid plant. Then suddenly the steam pipe belt exploded due to some reason not yet understood, injuring the four who were working close to the said pipe.

On being informed, Ganjam police station IIC Dilip Kumar Sahu and a team reached the spot. Later Chhatrapur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Goutam Kishan also reached the plant. They are learnt to have few rounds of discussion with the company officials and the agitating workers but failed in their attempts to persuade the workers to call off the demonstration.

The situation was tense at the time of filing this report.

PNN