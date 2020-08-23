Ganjam: Digapahandi Tehsildar and an enforcement team of Ganjam district were allegedly detained by locals of Tikarpada village in the block for trying to stop community Ganesh Puja celebrations Saturday night.

After getting information that Tikarpada villagers were celebrating Ganesh Puja in which various villagers gathered at one place flouting COVID-19 guidelines, the Tehsildar along with the enforcement team reached the spot in order to stop the festivities.

The situation turned violent as villages ransacked the police vehicle and detained the Tehsildar along with the enforcement team members.

Also Read: COVID outbreak takes away sheen from Nuakhai festival in Western Odisha

The villagers had detained the officials for more than two hours, sources said. Residents of Tikarapada village including a large number of women squatted on the roads Saturday night obstructing the movement of the two vehicles the officials were travelling in.

On being informed, senior police officers of the local police station reached the spot on the wee hours of Sunday and rescued the officials.

PNN