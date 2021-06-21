Berhampur: At a time when the number of cancer patients is increasing in the district by the day, the Cancer Palliative Care Centre on the premises of Ganjam district headquarters hospital (DHH) lying nonfunctional makes the situation only worse.

A Cancer Chemotherapy Centre was started on the DHH premises around two and a half years ago. Here patients from different parts of the district would get not only chemotherapy but also consultation.

One and a half years later, a Cancer Palliative Care Centre was set up on the same premises, close to the orthopaedic building. The centre had all the facilities for patients who have already undergone operation and received the complete chemo treatments.

Even though the centre has six beds, due to the second wave of Covid-19, it did not receive any patients till recently when a cancer patient, a youth of Berhampur, visited the palliative care centre after receiving 30 chemo treatments outside the state.

After spending four days there, he has returned home recently. He alleged that he had not received proper treatment at the centre since it is devoid of health workers and doctors.

According to a source, the nurses to be appointed at the centre haven’t received required training as yet due to Covid’s second wave. At the same time, air conditioner, a facility must for cancer patients, and other necessary equipment are yet to be installed, owing to the same reason.

As per rules, a cancer palliative centre must have all facilities those of an ICU. But this centre is devoid of all such facilities. Moreover, none except centre in-charge Dr Prashant Kumar Patra has received the necessary training to treat patients.

Last year, the training programme for nurses in Bhubaneswar had to be postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. And posts of a trained doctor and two para-medical staff are also lying vacant.

When the centre was established many thought it would go a long way in treating cancer patients. The present state of affairs has left them dejected. Local people demanded immediate steps for appointment of required number of staff and equipment.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Umashankar Mishra said the process of appointment of trained nurses and doctors would have been completed by now had not there been the second wave of the pandemic.

For the same reason, the process of installation of equipment has got delayed. “Our efforts are on to make the centre functional soon,” he added.

