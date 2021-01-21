Kalyani: Judah Garcia struck twice as NEROCA FC blanked Indian Arrows 4-0 in an I-League match at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here Wednesday.

Varney Kallon and Khaiminthang Lhungdim also scored a goal each as NEROCA bagged their first win of the season.

It was one-way traffic in the first half as NEROCA seldom sat back in defence, playing attacking football and committing bodies to put pressure on the young Arrows side.

In the sixth minute, Khangam Horam missed a sitter for NEROCA when his shot from inside the box went inches over the bar, with only the opposition goalkeeper to beat. Five minutes later, Garcia’s shot from a tight angle flew just wide from the goal.

The first clear chance for the Indian Arrows came in the 17th minute when Harsh Patre’s freekick from the edge of the box was heroically saved by Bishorjit Singh. But despite the Arrows’ valiant efforts to grab an early lead, the young side conceded two goals in quick succession as the complexion of the match changed.

First, Garcia’s strike from distance stunned the Arrows’ goalkeeper and caught him off guard, as the ball crept in from his near post to hand NEROCA the lead on the 27th minute.

Then, on the 30th minute, Varney Kallon slotted home to double the Manipur outfit’s lead.

The Arrows tried to restrict the action in NEROCA’s half before going into the half-time two goals behind their opponents.

In the 55th minute, NEROCA could have gone 3-0 up had Garcia found the net from inside the box after he was found by a clever cross from the wing.

A minute later, Gurkirat Singh earned a free-kick for the Indian Arrows from 30 yards out. Lalchannhima Sailo’s free-kick was headed by Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu and the forward’s header went inches past the goal as NEROCA survived a scare.

Down but not out, the Indian Arrows kept fighting.

In the 61st minute, the Arrows were given a golden opportunity to reduce their deficit after Vanlalruatfela found himself free inside the box. The forward tried to turn his marker and finish the ball into the top corner but dragged it wide of goal.

In the 66th minute, much against the run of play, Garcia robbed the Arrows of possession in their defending third and ran onto the goal. With only the goalkeeper to beat, Garcia slotted home with ease to hand NEROA a three-goal lead.

Lhungdim found another goal for the Manipur club in the 72nd minute to make the score-line 4-0.

PTI