London: Former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten has been appointed as the coach of Cardiff-based men’s team for the new 100-ball tournament ‘The Hundred’.

Kirsten led India to the 2011 World Cup victory on home soil and then oversaw Proteas’ rise to the numero uno spot in Test rankings.

The former Proteas opener has had extensive experience in the world of franchise T20, working with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

“To be involved in English and Welsh cricket from a coaching perspective is something that I have never done. It’s great to be given that opportunity and to come to Cardiff,” said Kirsten.

“This is a new format that I am sure will grow and grow. The real win is that it will grab the attention of families and expose the game of cricket to as many environments and communities as possible.”

Meanwhile, former Australian cricketer Matthew Mott will be leading the Cardiff-based women’s team in the competition.

Mott, who has been in charge of Australia’s women’s team since 2015, will be making a return to Cardiff after he spent three seasons as coach of Glamorgan, helping the Welsh county to the 2013 Yorkshire Bank Pro 40 final.

“I’ve got no doubt The Hundred will be a success for the women’s game. I’ve got a young son who is a Sydney Sixers fan and he doesn’t see gender — he just sees the team. The Hundred will provide that sort of platform in England and Wales and I can’t speak highly enough of what that can mean for the game,” he said.

The Cardiff head coach appointments follow the recent announcements that Simon Katich will coach the men’s Manchester team, Andrew McDonald will coach the men’s team in Birmingham and Lisa Keightley and Shane Warne will coach the women’s and men’s sides in London.