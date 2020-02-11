Rayagada: Four women suffered severe burn injuries following an LPG cylinder explosion at third lane of DFO colony at Rayagada Tuesday.

The injured have been identified as Kalabati Madangi, Sukanti Miniaka, Lakshmi Kandagari and Parbati Kandangiri.

The mishap occurred inside the house of Manoj Sahu.

According to police officials, the incident took place during a feast being held at Manoj’s house that had been arranged on occasion of the shraddhh of Manoj’s father. A sudden fire broke out at the house leaving four women severely injured. Locals rushed to the rescue of the victims after hearing the screams.

On being informed, police and fire brigade officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN