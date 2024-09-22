Kanpur: An empty gas cylinder was found on the tracks by a goods train loco pilot, who applied emergency brakes and stopped the train near Prempur railway station in Kanpur Sunday, the second such incident in Uttar Pradesh this month.

Police said the incident occurred at 8:10am when the train was going to Allahabad from Kanpur.

“It was found that the cylinder was of five-kilogramme capacity and empty. It was removed from the track. The matter is being investigated,” the local police said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh said, “The loco pilot alerted the railway officials who passed the information to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Kanpur police, which launched the investigation into the matter.”

September 8, an attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, by placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks.

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt. The cylinder was thrown off the tracks after it was hit by the train.

PTI