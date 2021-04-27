Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan took to Instagram Tuesday to share a motivating post with fans. The actress reminded that one should always keep the child within alive.

“Never let the kid in you fade away…. life is full of responsibilities, expectations, complications but it’s your spirit that keeps u going. #BeFun #beCool in these tough times, let ur spirit be alive,” she wrote, along with an image where she can be seen on a swing.

Gauahar has been posting fun videos and pictures on Instagram to ensure that her fans are in high spirits during lockdown.

The actress, who got married to choreographer Zaid Darbar in December, lost her father a while back.