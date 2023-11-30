New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that the GDP growth figure for the second quarter of this fiscal displayed the resilience and strength of the Indian economy amid testing times globally.

India’s economy grew 7.6 per cent in the September quarter and remained the fastest-growing large economy, mainly due to better performance by manufacturing, mining, and services sectors, government data showed.

Modi said on X, “The GDP growth numbers for Q2 display the resilience and strength of the Indian economy in the midst of such testing times globally. We are committed to ensuring fast-paced growth to create more opportunities, rapid eradication of poverty, and improving ‘ease of living’ for our people.”

PTI