Keonjhar: The Government Engineering College (GEC) at Jamunalia in Keonjhar district, affiliated with BPUT, is grappling with a host of significant challenges.

With a severe shortage of permanent staff, more than half of the faculty positions remain vacant, adversely affecting the quality of education. Students are facing disruptions in studies due to inadequate teaching resources. Additionally, the lack of proper road infrastructure is causing difficulties in commuting to the institution.

This college, which began with diploma programmes, is nearing its 30th anniversary. Over the years, student enrolment has steadily increased with over 1,500 students currently studying at the institution, and approximately 400 graduating each year. However, due to various shortcomings, the college struggles to meet students’ expectations and remains an unattractive choice for many.

Currently, the institution has 64 sanctioned faculty positions except for the post of principal, including professors, associate professors, and assistant professors. However, only 20 of these positions are filled, leaving 44 vacancies unaddressed. Similarly, out of 33 approved non-teaching staff positions, only nine employees have been appointed.

The college community has called for the institution to be granted autonomous status for M.Tech programmes, which they believe could improve its infrastructure and academic standards. Due to the absence of M.Tech programs, many students are being deprived of higher education.

Outsourced employees are temporarily deployed to fill vacant positions, but they lack the sense of responsibility that permanent employees have. As a result, the quality of education is declining.

Lack of adequate number of faculties has affected the proper functioning of the college and hit the college on many fronts. Students face challenges as question papers are prepared, and answer scripts are evaluated by an autonomous engineering college in Rourkela. Consequently, this creates difficulties for students of this degree engineering college.

Moreover, the absence of sports facilities has forced students to travel to Sankarpur or the OSME playground for physical activities. Although both state and Central government exams are conducted here, the engineering college has remained neglected by the authorities.

The road connecting the college to the Keonjhar town is out of shape, filled with potholes and exposed metal rods at several places. The bridge on this route further restricts the passage of large vehicles to the college.

Construction work within the campus progresses at a slow pace, hindering the beautification of the college. Furthermore, poor communication infrastructure discourages private companies from participating in campus placements.

Shailabala Parida, the general secretary of a voluntary outfit Youth and Labour Development Forum, has demanded immediate staff appointments, construction of a good road from the district headquarters to the college, and the introduction of M.Tech programmes in this engineering college.

She made these demands in a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister. Vivekananda Mohanta, a nominee of the Chief Minister and coordinator of the BJP of Keonjhar Sadar constituency committee, stated that the new state government would prioritise resolving these issues swiftly. Subrata Mohanty, the MP’s representative, said that the MP has been informed of various problems plaguing the college and will take appropriate steps for their resolution.

PNN