Angul: Forest officials discovered the carcass of a 20-year-old elephant in Pupunda area of Angul Forest Division Sunday.

The elephant was seen roaming the area Saturday but was found dead by Forest staff the following morning. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) was promptly notified about the incident.

Initial reports indicated three visible wounds on the elephant’s carcass. The cause of death will be determined once the post-mortem results are available, according to the Angul DFO.

PNN