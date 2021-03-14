Mumbai: Actor Geeta Basra and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced Sunday they are expecting their second child. The 37-year-old Geeta Basra took to Instagram and shared pictures with Harbhajan and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha. The picture featured their daughter holding a T-shirt with the tagline: “Soon to be big sister.”

“Coming soon. July 2021,” Basra captioned the picture.

Basra is best known for featuring in The Train co-starring Emraan Hashmi, She tied the knot with the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship.

In 2019, Harbhajan, 40, had announced his acting debut with the Tamil film Dikkiloona. He will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic-sports-comedy Friendship.

Sources said Harbhajan at the moment is spending quality time with Basra. That is one of the main reasons why he has stayed away from the commentary box, during India-England series.