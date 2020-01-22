Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar has gifted Rs 2,00,000 to a firefighter on the sets of Indian Idol season 11. Neha is one of the judges on the show this season.

Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, a special episode was shot for the popular talent hunt show, where several armymen, police personnel, life guards and firefighters were invited as guests. Contestants paid a tribute to them, but it was Neha’s noble gesture that became the talking point.

On the episode, the singer promised to give the amount to Bipin Ganatra, who is a firefighter and has been risking his life for people over the past 40 years. Ganatra is also a Padma Shri recipient.

“The way you have been protecting us without thinking about yourself is such a selfless deed. I cannot express how happy I am to meet you. I would like to gift you Rs 2,00,000 as a gesture for the years you have spent in protecting us,” Neha said.

Meanwhile rumours are continuing to flow thick and fast about Neha’s marriage to host of the Indian Idol show Aditya Narayan. Those have also been fuelled by Aditya’s dad, the veteran singer Udit Narayan who has said he would love to have a lady singer in the family.

Agencies