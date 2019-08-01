New Delhi: Former England opener and noted pundit Geoffrey Boycott was back commentating on the opening day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground and he took to Twitter to announce that it was fantastic to be back on the cricket ground. Taking to Twitter, Boycott wrote: “Fantastic to be back! Hope you’ve missed me!”

It was England all the way in the opening session Thursday. After an inspired show by the duo of Stuart Broad (2/17) and James Anderson in the opening hour, it took some defiant batting from former skipper Steve Smith (23*) to take the visitors to lunch at 83/3 in 27 overs.

Having won the toss and decided to bat first in overcast conditions, Australia got off to the worst possible start as they lost David Warner for just 2 in the fourth over, trapped in front by Broad. Interestingly, replays showed that the ball was missing the stumps but Warner didn’t review the decision.

The pacer then removed Cameron Bancroft for 8 as Joe Root picked up a smart catch. It was a typical Broad dismissal as he got the ball to pitch just outside off in the corridor of uncertainty and the ball nipped in enough to take the edge and fly off to first slip.

Usman Khawaja’s dismissal was another case of the bowler being repaid for delivering it in the channel. Chris Woakes pitched it just outside off and Khawaja edged it for Jonny Bairstow to complete a regulation catch. While Bairstow didn’t seem too confident, skipper Root got the decision reviewed and it went in England’s favour.

Having lost three wickets inside the first 15 overs, it was all about putting the head down and batting till stumps for Smith and Travis Head and that is exactly what the duo did as they went to lunch batting out 12 overs without handing England another wicket.

While Head looked to mix caution with a bit of aggression, Head was happy to take a couple of chances. In fact, Head looked to take on the second line of attack in Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes and did end up hitting a few boundaries during his 43-ball knock of 26*.