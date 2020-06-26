With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in the employment sector, jobs are difficult to come by these days.

The deadly virus’ impact has been so severe that it has rendered millions jobless.

But when things get back to normalcy, here are a few weird jobs that might pique your interest.

A hotel located in Finland appoints staff to sleep overnight. This sounds a bit strange but it is absolutely true. This job is known as ‘Hotel Tester’. The staff appointed for this has to sleep in different rooms of the hotel and review it the next day.

There is also a job in Japan where the staff has to push passengers inside trains. Traisn in Japan are often overcrowded, so much so that it becomes difficult to even shut the doors of the compartments. The people appointed for this job help in closing the doors of the train by pushing the crowd from outside.

You will feel a little strange knowing about this job. Companies that make food for dogs appoint people to test the product. The employees working as dog food testers have to taste the product themselves.

It is not an easy task to remove and collect the poison of poisonous snakes. But people get jobs for this. People doing this job have to collect the snake venom in a jar. Snake poison is used to make many types of medicines.