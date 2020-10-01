Women undergo unbearable pain every month during menstruation (period). Due to this, weakness and fatigue also begin, which also has an effect on work.

At the time of menstruation, there is a slight swelling in the internal organs of the body, due to which pain starts. Hormonal changes also occur in our body during periods. Apart from this, the lack of blood and nutrients in the body is also a reason for pain.

Repeated medications can be harmful to relieve pain in periods. Therefore, by adopting some home remedies, you can get rid of this pain.

Read to know which home remedies to get relief from menstrual pain.

Lack of nutrients can also be the reason for the pain during menstruation because during this time a lot of blood comes out of the body. Therefore, you should include green vegetables and nutritious foods in your diet. Nutrients like iron, zinc, folic acid, and fiber are found in green vegetables, so the intake of these vegetables should be increased during menstruation.

To get relief from the pain of menstruation, the decoction of parsley is very beneficial. Put two spoons of parsley in a glass of water and boil it well. Add a little jaggery to it as well. Drink only this decoction and will get relief from pain.

If you have a lack of blood in the body, then it is also a reason for pain. For this, you can include jaggery in your diet. Jaggery helps in fulfilling the amount of iron in your body. Your menstrual period will also be balanced due to iron deficiency.

During menstruation, it is forbidden to eat things with colder effects. During this time, eat lukewarm water. Consuming dried coconut is also beneficial for relieving menstrual pain.