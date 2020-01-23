Wedding season has started. During wedding, various ceremonies are performed — from Sangeet to reception — it is important that the bride’s face should shine like a moon. For this, bride has to take special care of her skin. During and after wedding, glowing skin brings glow to the face. So to achieve this, one must include these five things in her beauty routine.

Moisturizer

Moisturizer is very important for the skin, especially when the wedding is in winter. While selecting moisturizer, it is most important to choose it according to the skin type.

Face wash

Besides keeping the skin moisturized, it is important to keep it clean too. During wedding, excessive exposure to the sun will make your skin covered with dust and dirt. A good face wash helps a lot in cleansing facial dirt. Toner can also be used after cleansing. If you are fomenting it with ice on the face, keep in mind that do not use it directly and wrap it in a towel.

Face mask

To look beautiful on the wedding day, it is necessary to spend more time for your skin. Apply Aloe Vera face mask before sleeping at night, which will help enhance the face glow.

Body wash

A bride should take care of her face as well as the entire skin. Even if she uses soap, but apply body wash a few days before wedding. Body wash will not only make the whole skin soft, but it will also emit fragrance from the body throughout the day.

Don’t stress

It is very important for the bride not to take any kind of stress. Its effect is clearly visible on the face. Get plenty of sleep at night. For this, sprinkle two to four drops of lavender oil on the pillow before sleeping. Also, wash the feet thoroughly before sleeping. Taking care of yourself this way will also make the mind happy and there will be a bright look on your face.