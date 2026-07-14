Bhabanipatana: A gharial weighing about 100 kilograms was rescued from a canal in Kalahandi district Monday, forest officials said. The reptile was spotted at Bhalubutura village under Kalampur block and was rescued by a forest department team led by South Kalahandi Divisional Forest Officer R Kalai Vannan.

Officials said the gharial measured about 8.5 feet in length and weighed around one quintal (100 kilograms). Forest officials identified the reptile through its tag, Breed No. 322, and said it had likely migrated from the Satkosia gorge through the Mahanadi river system before reaching the canal.

The animal is being transported back to the Satkosia Gorge for release. Junagada Ranger Simanchal Mishra and other forest personnel assisted in the rescue operation. The rescue has sparked speculation among residents over whether the gharial is the same one reported a few days ago in the Hati River near Junagada.

Officials have not confirmed the claim. Residents have also questioned how the reptile reached the canal, given the considerable distance from the Hati River. The sighting has generated both curiosity and concern in the area.