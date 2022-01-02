Bhubaneswar: The Capital City witnessed yet another ghastly murder within 24 hours of the killing of a youth by his brother-in-law Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Kumar Routray, 55, a resident of Nua Sahi of Sundarapada area under Airfield police limits.

Sources claimed that the prime accused Vicky Malia along with some of his friends, who belong to the neighbouring Kapileswar village, engaged in a verbal duel over the site for a yearend feast near Haja Pokhari Friday evening.

Though the accused youths returned to their village following the tiff, they came back again to take revenge at around 1.00am. They spotted Routray sleeping at the club near the village pond and attacked him with sharp weapons.

Upon hearing Routray’s scream, locals reached the spot and rushed him to Capital Hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries.

Subsequently, the aggrieved villagers blocked the traffic on Sundarpada Road demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons and compensation to the kin of the deceased.

The agitating locals also reportedly set a shop on fire. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused after registering a case (01/22) in this regard. The case was registered against four persons including Malia.

Speaking to media persons, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said, “Our first priority would be to identify the persons present at the spot and nab them. We have been keeping strict vigil on the situation and the locality to avoid any untoward incident.”

Notably, a person was hacked to death by his brother-in-law over some disputes at Dhirkuti slum under Mancheswar police limits here Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sushant Ghadei of Itabhati area in Nayagarh district. The Commissionerate Police managed to arrest accused Bapuni Naik while his associates were at large.

PNN