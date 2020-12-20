Puri: Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were draped in winter clothes as part of Ghodalagi ritual at Srimandir here Sunday.

Darjee (tailor) servitors of Srimandir had earlier handed over newly-stitched traditional shawls (colloquially known as Ghoda Bastra) for the deities to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), sources said.

Srimandir sources said the deities were draped in the winter clothes at 11.15 am after the completion of some routine rituals.

As per Srimandir tradition, the deities are draped in traditional shawls to save them from the cold.

Traditionally, tailor servitors of the shrine make new shawls for the deities every year. Tailors use Geetagovind Pata and other silk fabrics to stitch up shawls for the deities.

The tailors usually prepare shawls and other winter clothes for the presiding deities and subsidiary deities like Madanmohan, Garuda, Patitapaban, Nrusingha and Surya, Srimandir sources said.

The deities are draped in seven shawls of different colours in a week.

Traditionally, the servitors drape the deities in red colour shawls Sunday, white-black mixed shawls Monday and multicolour winter clothes Tuesday.

Lord Jagannath and his siblings are draped in blue, yellow, white and black shawls from Wednesday to Saturday.