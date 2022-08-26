New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of leaders leave it.

In a five page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he does so with a “heavy heart”.

The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India, Azad, part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said.

Before starting a ‘Bharat jodo yatra’, the leadership should have undertaken a ‘Congress jodo yatra’, the veteran leader said in his letter.