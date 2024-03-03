Cuttack: Cuttack’s famous silver filigree (Chandi Tarakasi) has received the geographical indication (GI) tag.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote, “Cuttack’s silver filigree got GI tag. It is a matter of honour for Odisha.” “The centuries-old sophisticated craft practiced in the Silver City of Cuttack gives a distinct identity to our state for its intricate workmanship,” Patnaik wrote, extending his best wishes to the people of Odisha, especially to Cuttack.

It is a matter of honour for Odisha to get the GI tag for Cuttack’s Silver Filigree (#ChandiTarakasi). The centuries-old sophisticated craft practiced in the Silver City of #Cuttack gives a distinct identity to our State for its intricate workmanship. On the occasion, I extend my… pic.twitter.com/17dzEEBJys — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 2, 2024

The Odisha State Co-Operative Handicrafts Corporation Limited had applied for GI tag for Cuttack’s silver filigree work in July 2021.

PNN