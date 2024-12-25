Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh has demanded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Speaking to the media in Begusarai, Singh highlighted the transformative contributions of both leaders to their respective states.

He lauded Naveen Patnaik’s enduring tenure in Odisha, commending his dedication and service over decades, which have played a pivotal role in the state’s development.

Singh also praised Nitish Kumar for his leadership in pulling Bihar out of what he referred to as the “jungle raj” era marked by mismanagement, crumbling infrastructure, and declining public services under Lalu Prasad Yadav’s administration.

He pointed out the stark improvements in roads, hospitals, and schools, attributing these advancements to Nitish Kumar’s governance.

“The contributions of such leaders should be recognised at the national level with the Bharat Ratna, as their efforts have significantly impacted the lives of millions and set benchmarks in governance,” Singh said.

IANS