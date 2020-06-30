Jammu: Has any Gujarati become ‘a problem’ if some of them set up an industrial unit in Mumbai. This question was asked Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chander Murmu. He was trying to allay apprehension that outsiders will face problems if they set up businesses in Jammu and Kashmir. Outsiders now can settled down in Jammu and Kashmir following the nullification of Article 370.

Girish Chander Murmu requested people not to ‘mix facts with fiction’. He said his administration’s ‘intention’ is of ensuring a developed and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Murmu said the abrogation of Article 370 would help attract industries and investment and create jobs.

Murmu noted that propaganda by certain quarters has created apprehension in the minds of the people. “Please see our intention. What we are going to do. People should not fall for anybody’s propaganda. Our one-point agenda is development and creating (job) opportunity for the youth. Our target is a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

“After the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, there is a new ray of hope among people across India. They think they can come here and set up their units too, do business and ensure economic prosperity. “There can be more than lakhs of crores (of rupees) of investment. Earlier, there was a big barrier, whether we (investors) have to go to J-K or not. If some Gujarati set up an industrial unit in Mumbai, has any Gujarati become a problem. They (people of Jammu and Kashmir) have been fed (this fear) psychologically,” added Murmu.

Murmu said that people should understand those who come from outside Jammu and Kashmir do not come here to occupy land. He said he needed participation of the people in the development journey of J-K.

“We appeal to the people for ensuring public participation. We have to do a lot. Please do not mix facts with fiction. Please see the facts,” he said.

Asking people to take part in the industrialisation of Jammu and Kashmir themselves, the L-G said that they should set up factories too. “Who have refused you? On one hand they will not do (it) themselves and on the other, they will not help those from the other side to do so. How is it possible?” Murmu asked.

“For a strong and empowered Bharat, there is a need for strong J-K and empowered people. Development in one corner of India cannot be called development of the entire region. It becomes a liability. Let us empower ourselves,” added Murmu.