Balikuda: A girl, whose marriage proposal was allegedly turned down by her lover with whom she had been in a relationship for four years, Monday knocked at the door of Balikuda police in Jagatsinghpur district seeking justice.

According to a source, Tapan Biswal of Badagaon panchayat and a girl of Ananatapur panchayat were in love for four years. The couple had committed to marry.

This Sunday, Tapan along with the girl riding pillion came to the latter’s house on a motorcycle to discuss the marriage with the girl’s family members. That said, after reaching the girl’s house, Tapan allegedly tried to ride away from the spot after the girl got down from the motorcycle. The girl, somehow, managed to stop him and sought the help of fellow villagers.

Later, sarpanchs and elders of both the panchayats held a meeting and decided that their marriage would be solemnized at the sub-registrar office Monday.

Monday, Tapan’s family allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh dowry to which the girl’s family did not agree.

Later the girl’s family members said they could give Rs 50,000 and the rest of the money would be paid after the marriage. Then only Tapan’s family gave the consent for marriage.

While the discussion was going on between the two families, Tapan went to the police station to lodge an FIR alleging that he was beaten up by his lover’s family members. This led to the cancellation of the marriage.

After getting to know about the FIR, the girl has sought the intervention of police seeking justice.

