Jajpur: A girl student tried to immolate herself after a lecturer of the college under Bari police limits in Jajpur district allegedly sexually tortured the girl and tried to rape her inside the classroom, police said Monday.

After reports surfaced, irate students locked up the gate and ransacked the college premises Monday. They demanded the arrest of the accused lecturer Bidyadhar Dhal and the college principal absconding after the incident.

Demanding immediate justice, the survivor reportedly poured petrol on her and tried to immolate herself but police personnel present on the spot immediately intervened and foiled her attempt. She also tried to jump from the terrace of the college building to end her life but returned after she found the door of the staircase connecting the terrace closed.

Students have also called for action against others who allegedly assisted the lecturer in covering up the incident. The protest continued throughout the day until around 7 pm, when Jajpur SDPO Kailash Sethi, Bari tehsildar Manas Ranjan Swain and BDO Maheswar Sethi reached the spot and tried to placate the agitating students.

The protesters relented after the ASP reached the spot and assured to nab the absconding accused within a period of seven days.

Read Also: ‘Ditched’ woman sits on dharna before lover’s house in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Bari police registered a case (16/2025) and launched an investigation. Police said that the accused lecturer Dhal and the principal are absconding and a manhunt is on launched to nab them.

According to the complaint, the incident took place when the victim went to college January 6 to take a practical examination. During the examination, Dhal allegedly demanded the student’s phone under the pretext of using it, and then attempted to sexually assault her in the classroom. He reportedly shoved the girl to the ground when she tried to resist his advances. When she screamed, a college peon arrived but left without intervening after witnessing the situation. Later, when the student screamed again, a few first-year students arrived and the lecturer fled the scene. The student narrated her ordeal to her mother and the college principal.

Following this, Dhal allegedly threatened the girl, claiming that he would not let her pass the examination using his contacts in the examination control room. He reportedly said that he would help her get more marks in the examination if she obliged.

The college principal reportedly promised the student higher marks if she complies. It is alleged that the lecturer also offered her money to suppress the incident. However, when she refused, she was allegedly subjected to mental torture and threats.

In response, students organised a protest at the college and questioned the role of the police in the matter.

PNN