Mumbai: A teen girl who was with her boyfriend in a compromising position jumped off from her first floor flat in Kurla here in this city after her mother walked in on them and caught them in the act , police said Sunday. The incident took place Friday afternoon in the suburb’s Bail Bazar area, an informed.

“The 17-year-old girl was with her boyfriend in her bedroom. When she realised her mother had come home, she asked the boyfriend to flee and then jumped out of the window, fracturing her left leg on landing,” informed the official.

The girl later confessed to her family that her boyfriend, identified as Sunil Zhende (20), was in her bedroom and so she panicked.

“After we got a complaint from the girl’s family, we arrested Zhende for rape and house trespass under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” the VB Nagar police station official said.

Sources, however said that the girl has told the police that she had invited her boyfriend and had taken him to her bedroom as no one was in the house. Her mother had told her she will be returning. When the mother returned ahead of time the girl had no option, but to jump out of the window. Apparently she has also told the police that her boyfriend is not at fault.

However, police said that being a minor, the girl’s statements will not be considered in court.

Agencies