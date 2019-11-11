Bhubaneswar: City Police have solved the case of the girl who had alleged she had been kidnapped and gangraped in a moving car last Wednesday.

Police said she had made up the story so that she did not have to return a sum of money she had borrowed from the driver of the car. In fact police said that the girl and the driver of the car Soumyaranjan Mohanty for more than three months and even had his number saved on her mobile.

Police informed that the girl befriended Soumyaranjan while on a trip to the capital city from Khurda. They said that since then call reports suggest that the two used to talk over the mobile for hours.

During this period she had borrowed some money from Soumyaranjan, promising to return it soon. However, when that did not happen, Soumyaranjan started pestering her. It was then that the girl concocted the gangrape story.

She had called Soumyaranjan to Khurda Wednesday on the pretext of returning the money. The two took a trip towards Chandaka when a verbal spat took place between the two. The girl then jumped out of the car, tore her clothes and alleged gangrape said Khandagiri inspector-in-charge Rashmiranjan Mohapatra.

PNN