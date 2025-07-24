Kendrapara: A man sustained injuries after his throat was allegedly slit by his girlfriend near Hajari Chhak under Sadar police limits in Kendrapara district, a source said Thursday.

The victim was identified as Satyajit Sarangi — a native of Baghuathenga village under Kujanga police station in Jagatsinghpur district.

SDPO Jyotiranjan Gaur informed that Assistant Sub-Inspector Lobhabati Sahu found Satyajit lying in a pool of blood near Hajari Chhak around 9pm Tuesday. Subsequently, the victim was rescued by Marshaghai police.

Satyajit was initially taken to Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital for first aid and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the victim stated that he was in a relationship with a woman from Adhapati village under Tirtol police station in Jagatsinghpur district. He alleged that during a meeting Tuesday night, she attacked him with a sharp weapon and fled the scene on a two-wheeler.

Police have registered a case based on the victim’s statement and have launched an investigation. A forensic team and dog squad have been engaged in the probe.

