Koraput: Body of a six-year-old girl was found inside a car at Kanchana village under Machhakunda police limits in Koraput district Saturday night.

According to a source, the girl was watching TV with her family members at her neighbour’s house in the evening. Later, the girl went missing.

The victim’s family members searched for her at various places in the locality and found her lying dead inside an abandoned car with her throat slit.

The family members subsequently lodged a report with the police alleging murder.

The cops visited the crime scene and sent the body for post-mortem. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, the police said.

PNN