Naktideula: Tension ran high at Sahebi village under this police limits in Sambalpur district after the disrobed decomposed body of a 19-year girl who was missing for the last three days was recovered from the Kaunsikhoja jungle near the Jharbeda Panduripasi Sahi village, Sunday. The girl had been missing for the last three days after she left home to take a bath in the village stream, Friday. Family members filed a complaint with the police after they failed to trace her.

On Sunday, some women spotted the girl’s n*ked body inside the forest. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The girl’s family members, meanwhile, alleged that she was raped before being murdered by a village youth Hari Behera.

After reports surfaced, hundreds of locals along with the family members staged a road blockade on Naktideula-Batagaon road demanding the arrest of the miscreants and compensation to the bereaved family.