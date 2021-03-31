Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given many memorable films in his career. Like King Khan, his family also stays in limelight. Meanwhile, a stunning, bold picture of SRK’s wife Gauri Khan is going viral on social media.

Sharing a picture, Gauri wrote: “There’s something about outdoor shoots ….@thepeacockmagazine_magazine shoot.” Since being shared on social media, the post has received tons of love and comments from fans.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey dropped a red heart and fire emojis in appreciation. Fans are loving Gauri’s look in the picture.

Earlier, Gauri had shared another stunning picture of herself as she posed for the cover of fashion magazine Peacock for its March edition. SRK’s wife Gauri Khan is not only a famous businesswoman but also is a good mother and a good wife and has amazing fashion sense, always impress fans with her style and look.

On the other hand, SRK is one of the biggest stars of the film industry and is yet to be seen on the big screen after the debacle of Zero that also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles.

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Yash Raj’s films Pathan, a high-octane action drama film that will also star action star John Abraham. Leading actress Deepika Padukone has been signed to play the leading lady.

This is going to be SRK’s return to the big screen after a brief hiatus. Fans cannot wait to see him on the big screen.