Mumbai: Post his divorce with actress Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan has been grabbing all attention when rumours about him dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani began doing the rounds on social media.

Giorgia Andriani has been teasing fans with her stunning pictures. Arbaaz Khan finally opened up about his relationship and confirmed dating Giorgia Andriani.

He said, “You cannot shut a lot of people. They jump to a conclusion, they jump with certain assumptions. You know it’s okay, it’s alright if they see somebody with someone they want to get them married, they want to…everything has its due course of time. I am obviously, post my divorce, I’ve had a few scenarios and equations with people, I’ve dated women and some look like they would go maybe a little longer than they did but they didn’t happen and I don’t want to rush about anything. At this point of time yes, I am dating and I don’t know where it’s gonna go but people think they know.”

Arbaaz seems to have moved on and has found new love in his life. Arbaaz’s rumoured girlfriend Giorgia is often seen accompanying him to social events and family gatherings. The duo is also snapped on lunch and dinner dates. Not many know that Giorgia Andriani is an Italian model, who was also seen in the film ‘Guest in London’ in 2017.

Giorgia, who never shies away from getting clicked with Arbaaz, took to her Instagram and wrote, “To your day happy happy bday rockstar @arbaazkhanofficial #happybirthday #happybdayboy”. Their pictures hinted that something is surely brewing between Arbaaz Khan and his ladylove Giorgia Andriani. Earlier, there were reports about Arbaaz dating a Romanian beauty, Alexandra Camelia.

Arbaaz confessed and said, “No, that’s another girl — Alexandria. That’s my friend. I am dating, yes. But we are not… As of now, there is still a long way to go.” Pictures of Giorgia and Arbaaz from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations also went viral. Although the duo has not confirmed about their relationship but their photos are enough to add fuel to the rumours.