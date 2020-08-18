Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 21.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 772,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,814,597 and the fatalities rose to 772,782, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,437,969 and 170,491, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in second place with 3,359,570 infections and 108,536 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,647,663), and is followed by Russia (925,558), South Africa (589,886), Peru (535,946), Mexico (525,733), Colombia (468,332), Chile (387,502), Spain (359,082), Iran (345,450), the UK (321,060), Saudi Arabia (299,914), Argentina (299,126), Pakistan (289,215), Bangladesh (279,144), France (256,533), Italy (254,235), Turkey (250,542), Germany (226,700), Iraq (180,133), Philippines (180,133), Indonesia (141,370), Canada (124,218), Qatar (115,368), Kazakhstan (103,033), Ecuador (101,751) and Bolivia (100,344), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (57,023), India (50,921), UK (41,454), Italy (35,400), France (30,434), Spain (28,646), Peru (26,281), Iran (19,804), Russia (15,707), Colombia (15,097), South Africa (11,982) and Chile (10,513).