New Delhi: The number of deaths around the world linked to novel coronavirus crossed 60,000 on Saturday, according to the data released Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Centre.

A total of 60,874 people have died so far, with 11,34,418 infections being recorded globally. More than 233,000 people diagnosed with the virus around the world have recovered.

Italy has reported the highest number of deaths at 14,681, followed by Spain at 11,198, the US at 7,087 and France at 6,520. The UK has reported 3,611 deaths, while Iran has reported 3,294 fatalities.

Many countries have restricted travel from the most affected areas and implemented lockdowns as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global pandemic with Europe being its new epicentre.

India has reported six fresh deaths in the last 24 hours due to the Covid-19, taking the total death toll to 68 and the total count of confirmed cases to 2,902, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Saturday.

Of these, 2,650 are active coronavirus cases, while 183 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital. One person has migrated to another country.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 423, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 411 cases and Delhi with 386 cases.

At least 295 people are affected in Kerala, while Rajasthan reported 179 and Uttar Pradesh reported 174 cases, Telangana reported 158 cases, and Andhra Pradesh reported 161 cases.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China, last December, has spread to over 200 countries and regions around the globe.

IANS