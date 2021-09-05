Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 22 crore, while the deaths have surged to more than 45.6 lakh and vaccinations soared to over 5.42 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 220,223,874, 4,560,045 and 5,427,586,210, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 39,905,855 and 648,106, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,945,907 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,877,864), France (6,910,865), the UK (6,973,995), Russia (6,894,113), Turkey (6,412,247), Argentina (5,202,405), Iran (5,103,537), Colombia (4,916,980), Spain (4,877,755), Italy (4,566,126), Indonesia (4,123,617), Germany (4,005,528) and Mexico (3,420,880), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 583,362 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (440,225), Mexico (262,868), Peru (198,420), Russia (183,117), Indonesia (135,469), the UK (133,485), Italy (129,466), France (115,352), Colombia (125,230), Argentina (112,444) and Iran (110,064).

IANS