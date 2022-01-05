Washington: Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 295 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.45 million and vaccinations to over 9.24 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 295,010,012 and 5,456,350, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,247,893,026.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 57,048,800 and 830,068, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,960,261 infections and 482,017 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,328,252 infections and 619,654 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (13,722,759), France (10,694,804), Russia (10,390,052), Turkey (9,654,364), Germany (7,279,037), Italy (6,566,947), Spain (6,785,286), Iran (6,200,296), Argentina (5,820,536) and Colombia (5,203,374), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (305,906), Mexico (299,581), Peru (202,818), the UK (149,417), Indonesia (144,105), Italy (138,045), Iran (131,736), Colombia (130,100), France (125,551), Argentina (117,294), Germany (112,707) and Ukraine (102,717).