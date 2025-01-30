Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: Delegates from multiple countries attending the two-day ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ at Janata Maidan expressed keen interest in partnering with Odisha for future projects.

HE Dato’ Muzafar Shah Mustafa, High Commissioner of Malaysia to India, underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between Malaysia and India, particularly with Odisha. He highlighted the state’s potential as a strategic partner in manufacturing, infrastructure, and technology.

Ripu Bhanjan Singh, Senior Director at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, emphasised the growing relationship between Odisha and the United States, particularly in technology and sustainable development.

Denise Eichhorn, Head of Skill Migration at the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, recognised Odisha’s skilled workforce as a valuable asset. “Odisha’s skilled workforce can secure good jobs in Germany,” she said.

Alexander Zhytko from Belarus lauded Odisha’s progress in agriculture. “We would like to collaborate with Odisha in this sector,” he stated.

Meanwhile, H Hui from Taiwan expressed interest in the textile and semiconductor industries, citing Odisha’s strong potential in these sectors. “We would certainly collaborate with the state in these industries,” Hui added.

The conclave showcased Odisha’s growing appeal as a global investment destination, with delegates optimistic about future collaborations across diverse sectors.