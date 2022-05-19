New Delhi: The attempt by the US to take over Ukraines grain reserves may spark a humanitarian crisis in the country and lead to grain shortages globally, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide, Maksim Oreshkin, said Thursday.

According to the official, a global famine could break out by fall this year, RT reported.

“It is important that in the conditions, for example, of a global famine that will occur closer to autumn, and by the end of this year all over the world, Russia should not suffer, but be fully provided with food,” Oreshkin stated, as cited by RIA Novosti.

The main reason for this potential global famine, in his opinion, is the increase in the cost of wheat in the world market which stems from Washington’s ‘irresponsible’ monetary policy, RT reported.

Until about 2020, wheat prices in the world market were stable, but following the increased printing of the dollar, which started around July 2020, prices started rising sharply,” he stated, referring to Washington’s measures to curb the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

However, according to Oreshkin, the Joe Biden administration’s more recent actions are likely to worsen the situation, which is already dire.

“In fact, what America is trying to do with Ukraine now is to take out the grain reserves that Ukraine currently has in its possession just another action that dooms Ukraine to serious humanitarian problems, but also dooms the global community to having big problems with hunger,” the official warned.

Wheat prices have shot up more than 60 per cent this year, with the latest spike resulting from supply disruptions caused by the conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow. The two countries account for almost a third of the world’s wheat exports, RT reported.