Ripe mango is not just a summer favourite, it can also work wonders for your skin. If sun exposure, sweat and dust have left your skin dull or tanned, a simple homemade face pack made with ripe mango can help refresh your complexion and restore its natural glow.

Mango is good for your skin

Ripe mangoes are rich in vitamins A, C and E and antioxidants that help nourish the skin, reduce dryness and improve its appearance. When combined with yogurt, which moisturises and softens the skin, mango makes an effective addition to your summer skincare routine.

Face pack

Peel a ripe mango and extract the pulp. Mix it with one teaspoon of yogurt, three teaspoons of Multani Mitti (Fuller’s Earth) and two teaspoons of rose water to form a smooth paste. Apply it evenly to your face and neck, leave it on for 15–20 minutes, then rinse with cool water. Use the pack once or twice a week for clean, refreshed-looking skin.

For dull and rough skin

For extra exfoliation, mix mango pulp with oatmeal, a little raw milk and ground almonds. This blend helps remove dead skin cells, smooths skin and enhances its texture. Vitamin C in mango helps brighten complexion, while vitamin A supports the skin’s natural elasticity. Its antioxidants help fight free radical damage, and its natural moisture keeps the skin hydrated for a fresher, healthier glow.

Patch test first

Since every skin type is different, always perform a patch test on a small area of your hand before applying the face pack to your face. If you experience irritation, itching or an allergic reaction, discontinue use. Those with sensitive skin or existing skin conditions should consult a dermatologist before trying this home remedy.