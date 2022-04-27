Panaji: Goa Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar Wednesday offered a public apology to the people, who have been at the receiving end of repeated power outages, which the Minister said, were caused due to lack of preparedness and storm-like conditions which were witnessed in several parts of the coastal state.

Dhavalikar also said that domestic and commercial power consumers in the state would also have to face an increase in tariff in the coming days.

“There was a major problem and I offer a public apology to everyone. This has happened on account of nature’s wrath. We have started a lot of procurement. We could not get material because of the code of conduct,” Dhavalikar said. Elections to the state assembly were held in Goa February 14.

Dhavalikar said that he had cleared 35 files related to procurement of key equipment for his department’s personnel worth Rs 10 crore.

Commenting on the impending hike in power tariff, Dhavalikar said that the increase in tariff had been recommended by a Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission.

“Power tariff will be increased by five paise to 10 paise per unit. This is a decision of the regulatory authority and we are the only state which has not implemented it. I cannot say whether it is right or wrong. It is important for the government to implement decisions taken by the authority,” Dhavalikar said.

“It is less than (the tariffs in) Karnataka, less than Maharashtra. The file has been approved by the CM and it will get notified in another ten days,” he said.

Dhavaliar also said that commercial power tariff will also be increased and the increase in slabs had been capped at 40 paise per unit.

“We do not create power. We are dependent on other states. Goa is the only state which is dependent on other states,” Dhavalikar said.