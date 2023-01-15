New Delhi: India’s batting sensation Virat Kohli smashed his 74th career and 46th ODI century against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the three-match series setting fans on fire.

Fans went crazy on Koo App as this was Kohli’s third century in his last four ODI innings. Notably, it’s been just 15 days of the new year 2023 and Kohli already has two centuries under his belt. As suggested by many of his fans, King Kohli is back to his very best form since the T20 World Cup 2022.

“It hasn’t been the same, it never will be,” said one fan, remembering Kohli’s decision to step down as Test captain on this day last year.

“GOAT, Kohli,” wrote one.

Meanwhile, Shubhman Gill took 89 balls to complete his second ODI century in the 3rd ODI match against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum.

Opening the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, the duo added 95 runs during the first wicket stand. While Rohit’s dismissal on the individual mark of 42 runs reduced India to 95/1, Gill didn’t look back and went on to complete his century in 89 balls.

The 23-year-old then partnered with former India captain Kohli and added 131 runs off 110 balls.

The opener concluded his innings two over after his century as he was bowled out by Kasun Ranjit. However, Gill became a major talking point for fans on Koo, who hailed him for proving his inclusion in the playing XI right.

Some fans even took a jibe by sharing the memes with Sara Tendulkar.

IANS