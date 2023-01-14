New Delhi: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has moved the Supreme Court seeking clubbing and quashing of multiple FIRs registered against her in various states over a poster of her upcoming documentary film showing goddess Kali smoking a cigarette.

The plea seeks to club and quash the FIRs registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the poster, which shows Manimekalai herself dressed as goddess Kali and smoking a cigarette while holding a pride flag.

The filmmaker has also sought an ex-parte stay of the criminal proceedings emanating from these FIRs.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha for urgent listing.

The bench said Manimekalai’s plea will be taken up for hearing January 20.

In her plea, Manimekalai has said her attempt as a creative filmmaker was not to offend the religious sentiment of anyone but to depict the image of a radically inclusive goddess. She has said her documentary film shows the broadminded traits of the goddess.

She has made the four states respondents in her plea, along with individual respondents. Her writ petition was filed in December but was registered January 11.

Manimekalai has challenged the proceedings against her in the district courts of Hazratganj in Lucknow, Ratlam, Bhopal, and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and Delhi.

The filmmaker said she has faced death threats and open calls for beheading after she tweeted the poster of her film. She has said the multiple FIRs against her amount to harassment and an infringement of her right to freedom of speech and expression.

