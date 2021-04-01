Cuttack: Unidentified miscreants looted gold ornaments worth over Rs 40 lakh from the motorcycle dicky of a jewellery shop owner at Asureswar market area under Nischintakoili block in Cuttack district Wednesday night.

According to a source, the jewellery shop owner named Deepak Mandal closed his shop which is located at Kulagan-Isalo area after around 10.00pm in the night. Mandal had kept a handbag containing over 800 grams of gold ornaments in his motorcycle dicky.

Later on his way back home, the man visited one of his customers at Asureswar area for collecting outstanding dues. After reaching there, he went inside the customer’s house.

However, two bike-borne miscreants broke open the motorcycle dicky and decamped with the gold ornaments kept inside it.

Acting on an FIR lodged by Mandal at a local police station, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.

PNN