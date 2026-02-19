Bhubaneswar: Gold reserves of 1462 kg have been discovered in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, state minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena told the Assembly Thursday.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) surveyed gold reserves in different areas in the Bangiriposhi Assembly constituency of Mayurbhanj district, Jena said in a written reply to a question of MLA Sanjali Murmu.

During the survey the GSI has found gold deposits of 1462.73 kg along with copper reserves of 17.06 million ton in the Madanashi-Kanjia area of the district, he said.

Earlier, in a statement to the House issued September 18, 2025, the minister had informed that Gold reserves of around 1,996 kg have been discovered in Deogarh and Keonjhar districts of Odisha.

Gold deposits of nearly 1,685 kg were detected in Adash area of Deogarh and 311.07 kg in Gopur of Keonjhar. G2-level exploration has been completed at all three gold reserve mineral blocks, as per the statement.

Apart from the above three areas, it was estimated that the yellow metal is present in a scattered manner in different parts of the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, Sambalpur, and Deogarh, he informed.